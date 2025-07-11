Orange City preschool teacher accused of child abuse, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The Orange City Police Department is investigating a preschool teacher for alleged child abuse.

Officers said the alleged incident happened Monday at Emmus Lutheran Preschool.

Investigators said a mother reported her 3-year-old daughter said her teacher Zayda Bayala had pulled her hair on June 27.

Police said the mother initially did not act on the claim but became increasingly concerned when her daughter expressed fear about returning to school, describing Bayala as ‘mean.’

The school’s director, Diana Austin-Seijas, reviewed classroom surveillance footage, which confirmed that Bayala aggressively approached the child, grabbed her by the arm on two occasions, and later pulled her by the hair, causing her to fall, police said.

Bayala was immediately relieved of her duties, and the Department of Children and Families was notified. A formal investigation was also initiated.

Responding officers said they reviewed the surveillance video, which showed the child attempting to move away before Bayala forcefully grabbed her by the right bicep and later pulled her by the hair, bringing her to the ground.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Bayala for child abuse without causing great bodily harm.

She was arrested on July 11, and transported to the Volusia County jail without incident.

Police said this remains an active investigation.

