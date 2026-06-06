Fire involving pallets spreads to Orlando building, quickly extinguished

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters rapidly put out a fire that extended from outside the building to its interior on Saturday.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, crews responded to 3437 W. D. Judge Drive after receiving reports of an outside fire involving several burning pallets near a building.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the fire had spread from the pallets into the building. They used two hose lines: one team focused on fighting the fire inside, while the other worked to put out the flames outside.

Firefighters also searched the building and confirmed no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The blaze was rapidly brought under control, and crews remained on scene conducting overhaul operations to check for and extinguish any remaining hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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