Orlando police respond to possible shooting near Millenia Boulevard

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police responded early Thursday to a possible shooting off Millenia Boulevard.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the area of Cesare Street in a gated community.

Orlando shooting investigation The Orlando Police Department responds to reports of a shooting on Cesare Street on July 23, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was there overnight and watched as investigators worked behind crime scene tape to collect evidence.

WFTV has reached out to Orlando Police Department to learn more about what happened there.

Orlando shooting investigation The Orlando Police Department responds to reports of a shooting on Cesare Street on July 23, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Check back here and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Orlando shooting investigation The Orlando Police Department responds to reports of a shooting on Cesare Street on July 23, 2026. (WFTV staff)

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