Marion County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing endangered woman from Dunnellon

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered woman out of Dunnellon.

According to MCSO, 38-year-old Teresa Martyn has been missing since 4:30 am out of the 5100 block of SW Azalea Court in Dunnellon.

According to deputies, she was yelling for help.

Deputies located her vehicle abandoned on the side of the road in the Rainbow Park Estates area with her phone and wallet inside.

Martyn was last seen at the Circle K located on SW 60th Avenue and W Highway 40 at around 7:40 am.

She was wearing a tank top, jean shorts or a skirt, a large brown jacket, and no shoes. She left that location on foot.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

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