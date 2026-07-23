TODAY: Veterans and all career seekers invited to Orlando job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. — “National Hire a Veteran Day” is just around the corner and CareerSource Central Florida is doing its part by hosting a job fair on Thursday.

The July 23 event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holden Heights Community Center in Orlando.

More than 20 companies are scheduled to participate in the job fair.

Organizers said openings will range from entry-level to upper-level positions.

And while the event is hosted in honor of veterans, CareerSource said all job seekers are welcome to attend.

For more information and to register in advance for Thursday’s job fair, click HERE.

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