Firefighters rescue trapped driver after three-vehicle crash in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash with entrapment Thursday morning in Summerfield, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 8:29 a.m. to the crash on SE 36th Avenue after reports that someone was trapped inside a vehicle.

Marion County Fire Rescue said firefighters from Station 18 arrived on scene at 8:34 a.m. and confirmed that one occupant was trapped.

Crews immediately began extrication efforts while additional personnel from Belleview Station 18, Spruce Creek Station 30, and EMS Central assessed and treated the other patients involved in the crash.

Firefighters were able to safely remove the trapped occupant, allowing the victim to be moved for medical treatment.

Officials said two people were taken to local hospitals.

No information about the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

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