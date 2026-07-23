Volusia County approves Florida’s first county-run domestic violence database

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is moving forward with Florida’s first county-operated database of people convicted of domestic violence offenses.

The County Council approved the database in a 6-1 vote Tuesday, two days after Channel 9 reported that leaders were preparing to consider the proposal.

The original proposal would have included people with at least two qualifying convictions. Council members amended it to include people convicted of one or more qualifying domestic or dating violence offenses in Volusia County during the past 10 years.

The database will display each person’s:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Most recent qualifying booking photo

Applicable court case numbers

Offense dates

References to the relevant Florida statutes

Information about victims will not be included.

The records are already publicly available through the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court, but county leaders said consolidating them into one searchable database will make the information easier for residents to find.

Council member Matt Reinhart, who proposed the database, previously told Channel 9 it could help people research potential dating partners or caregivers for children and older relatives.

The county plans to connect the database with the clerk’s case management system so new qualifying convictions can be added regularly.

County employees will now work with the clerk’s office to develop the online resource. An anticipated launch date has not been announced.

Once available, residents will be able to search the database through Volusia County’s website.

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