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Toll House launches Scooby-Doo cookie dough for ‘Summerween’

The seasonal lineup also includes Halloween, pumpkin spice and football-themed treats

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Toll House launches Scooby-Doo cookie dough for ‘Summerween’
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Nestlé Toll House is getting an early start on Halloween with a new Scooby-Doo cookie dough and the return of its Trick-or-Treats flavor.

The company is promoting the limited-edition releases as part of “Summerween,” a growing trend that brings Halloween-themed food, decorations and celebrations into the summer months.

The Scooby-Doo variety combines sugar cookie dough with themed sprinkles. Trick-or-Treats features chocolate cookie dough, butterscotch-flavored morsels and Halloween sprinkles.

Both are available now in 14-ounce packages with a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Toll House is also releasing several fall and football-themed products:

  • New Fall Cinnamon Cookie Dough
  • New Football Cookie Dough
  • Returning Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
  • Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels
  • Pumpkin Spice Flavored Morsels

The cookie dough varieties have a suggested price of $4.99. The seasonal morsels will arrive in September with a suggested price of $5.79.

A Mexican hot chocolate-flavored cookie dough inspired by Nestlé Abuelita will also launch exclusively at Target in August. It combines chocolate and cinnamon flavors and will cost about $4.99.

Prices and availability may vary by retailer.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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