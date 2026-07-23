Toll House launches Scooby-Doo cookie dough for ‘Summerween’

Nestlé Toll House is getting an early start on Halloween with a new Scooby-Doo cookie dough and the return of its Trick-or-Treats flavor.
The company is promoting the limited-edition releases as part of “Summerween,” a growing trend that brings Halloween-themed food, decorations and celebrations into the summer months.
The Scooby-Doo variety combines sugar cookie dough with themed sprinkles. Trick-or-Treats features chocolate cookie dough, butterscotch-flavored morsels and Halloween sprinkles.
Both are available now in 14-ounce packages with a suggested retail price of $4.99.
Toll House is also releasing several fall and football-themed products:
- New Fall Cinnamon Cookie Dough
- New Football Cookie Dough
- Returning Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
- Milk Chocolatey Flavored Football Morsels
- Pumpkin Spice Flavored Morsels
The cookie dough varieties have a suggested price of $4.99. The seasonal morsels will arrive in September with a suggested price of $5.79.
A Mexican hot chocolate-flavored cookie dough inspired by Nestlé Abuelita will also launch exclusively at Target in August. It combines chocolate and cinnamon flavors and will cost about $4.99.
Prices and availability may vary by retailer.
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