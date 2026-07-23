Could SpaceX and Tesla merge? Reports spark new speculation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Reports circulating in the media are fueling speculation that SpaceX and Tesla could eventually merge, but there has been no official confirmation from Elon Musk that any deal is in the works.

The rumors come as investors and market analysts increasingly speculate that the two companies could join forces within the next year.

However, neither Tesla nor SpaceX has announced any merger plans.

Musk has previously been asked about the possibility of combining his companies.

While he did not confirm that a merger was being considered, he has discussed potential collaboration between the businesses, including using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service to support Tesla’s Robotaxi network.

That Robotaxi service officially rolled out in Orlando this week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group