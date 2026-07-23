Free school supplies available for Brevard students this Saturday

COCOA, Fla. — Thousands of Brevard County students can receive free backpacks and school supplies during a back-to-school event Saturday.

The 24th annual Back-to-School Blast-Off will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 at the Supply Zone for Teachers inside the Clearlake Education Center, located at 1225 Clearlake Road in Cocoa.

The first 2,000 eligible students will receive backpacks filled with:

School supplies

Books

Dental kits

Hygiene products

Other essential items

To qualify, students must be enrolled in Brevard Public Schools, be eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program and attend the event in person.

Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.

Families will also be able to meet with organizations offering health, educational and family-support services.

More than 57% of Brevard Public Schools students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, according to the Brevard Schools Foundation.

“The support of our sponsors, volunteers and community partners helps families prepare for the school year and gives students the tools and confidence they need to begin ready to learn,” foundation development director Nina Moser said.

The event is hosted by the Supply Zone for Teachers, a Brevard Schools Foundation program that provides classroom supplies to educators serving students in need.

Families can review the requirements and find additional information on the Brevard Schools Foundation website.

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