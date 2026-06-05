Altamonte Springs man charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs man has been arrested on DUI manslaughter charges in connection with a February crash that killed two women, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police said 33-year-old Guillermo Mario Rojas was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter stemming from a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Feb. 17.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:32 p.m. at the intersection of East Altamonte Drive and Hermits Trail.

Investigators said Rojas was driving a Jeep Gladiator westbound when he collided with a Dodge Durango.

After the initial impact, authorities said he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a Honda SUV.

The two women inside the Honda SUV, who were family members, suffered critical injuries and later died as a result of the crash, police said.

According to the department’s Traffic Homicide Unit, speed was determined to be a contributing factor in the collision. Investigators also obtained toxicology results that indicated Rojas was impaired at the time of the crash.

Based on the findings of the investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Rojas. He was arrested on June 5 and transported to the Seminole County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

In a statement, the Altamonte Springs Police Department extended its condolences to the victims’ family and loved ones.

“This tragic crash serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving,” the department said.

Police said they remain committed to improving roadway safety through enforcement, education and community partnerships aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

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