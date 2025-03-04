Orlando 19-year-old federally indicted in ‘sextortion’ case

, Fla. — The Department of Justice has announced the indictment of a 19-year-old from Montgomery on sex crime charges.

Acting United States Attorney Sara Sweeney says Montrey Roseberry is charged with three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, three counts of production of child sexual abuse material, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

According to the Justice Department, Roseberry ran a scheme to force children to participate in child pornography from at least July 2023 through at least April 2024.

Calling it a “sextortion” scheme, investigators allege that Roseberry would impersonate a woman and coerce children he found on social media into producing images and videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He then allegedly threatening to release those materials to force the victims into making more “perverse content.”

Investigators say he even threatened some of his victims with death and sent them images of their homes, schools or family members.

Roseberry will be detained, pending the resolution of the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Justice Department to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

