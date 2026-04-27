9 arrested after 40 kilos of cocaine recovered in Central Florida bust

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Nine people are facing charges after investigators said they dismantled a major drug trafficking operation moving cocaine from Puerto Rico into Central Florida.

The investigation began with a tip and led to a multi-agency operation that uncovered large amounts of cash, drugs and firearms, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said more than 40 kilograms of cocaine were recovered during the months-long investigation. During simultaneous search warrants, agents also seized more than six kilograms of cocaine, about $1.13 million in cash and a stockpile of firearms.

Authorities identified Michael Hernandez Maldonado and Paola Sierra as the alleged leaders of the organization.

Deputies said the group imported hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico over an eight-month period, hiding the drugs in secret compartments inside vehicles before distributing them in Central Florida.

Investigators also said family members and close associates helped launder money connected to the trafficking operation.

“Anytime you look at 30 guns, it’s pretty significant,” one law enforcement official said during Thursday’s briefing. “We all know whenever there’s guns and drugs, it usually involves violence, so I think it was a significant impact.”

Authorities released mugshots of the other suspects arrested, saying most were connected to Hernandez Maldonado. One suspect in Puerto Rico remains at large.

Hernandez Maldonado is being held on a $1.6 million bond and faces eight charges. One of those charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

Officials said the arrests removed a major source of cocaine and illegal weapons from Central Florida communities.

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