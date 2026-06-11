Florida companies partner to help properties reduce flood risk before storms

MIAMI, Fla. — A Miami-based insurance and risk management firm is partnering with a flood protection company to help businesses, condominium associations and multifamily communities reduce flood risk before storms hit.

Exodus and AquaFence announced the partnership Thursday, saying it will combine flood protection systems, financing and insurance solutions for properties vulnerable to flooding and storm surge.

The companies said the partnership is designed for condominium associations, multifamily communities, businesses and critical infrastructure.

At the center of the effort is AquaFence’s deployable flood-barrier technology, which is designed to help keep floodwater away from vulnerable parts of buildings, including electrical systems, elevators, parking garages and generators.

The companies said AquaFence systems are already used at Tampa General Hospital, Naples Comprehensive Health and other Florida properties.

“Too often, building owners discover the limitations of their flood coverage only after a loss occurs,” Hector C. Lans, founder and president of Exodus, said in a news release. “We believe the future of insurance is not simply paying claims after disasters, but helping reduce risk before they happen.”

Exodus said it is also working with financing providers to help make flood mitigation projects more accessible for property owners and associations.

The partnership was announced as Florida prepares for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

An image provided with the announcement shows AquaFence deployed at Tampa General Hospital during Hurricane Helene.

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