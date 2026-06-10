Deputies investigating after bullet rips through Timber Springs home, smashes watermelon

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in one East Orange County community say they’re terrified after a bullet flew through a window and landed in the kitchen of an Avalon Park area home.

This happened in the Timber Springs community around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the community at 11:55 pm and found projectiles in the home.

Channel 9 spoke with the homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous but stated he was getting ready for bed when the bullet smashed through a watermelon, ricocheted off the backsplash in his kitchen, and landed on his counter, in the exact area where his wife and son had been standing just ten minutes earlier.

“The kids play in the backyard all the time,” it could have hit anyone said the homeowner.

Cesar Ayala lives next door to the home that was hit.

“It’s very scary what happened yesterday. It’s super scary,” said Ayala.

Ayala said he woke up Wednesday morning to multiple missed calls from his neighbor, warning him that deputies were investigating.

“It’s a gun. You’re not supposed to be shooting. This isn’t a wild west,” said Ayala.

Ayala told Channel 9 his family heard about three gunshots around 11 pm Tuesday.

According to Ayala and the impacted homeowner, deputies shared that three bullet casings were found near a pond across from his home.

While investigators have not confirmed whether the shooting was targeted or accidental, the homeowner told Channel 9 he was told by deputies the incident was not targeted.

Other neighbors told us the incident is out of character for the family-oriented East Orange County community.

“The fact that this happened is very shocking and might just be a one-off,” said Timber Springs neighbor Sanjay Matneja, who has lived in the community for about four years.

Matneja told Channel 9 he’s hoping the investigation brings his neighbors answers.

“Obviously, pursue it. Find out why it happened. Was it just a coincidence? Because people do need to feel safe here,” said Matneja.

Meanwhile, Ayala told Channel 9 that neighbors believe more lighting and a greater law enforcement presence are needed near the pond where shots may have been fired.

Ayala characterized the spot as a troublesome gathering space, where he’s noticed suspicious activity before.

“People come at night and gather there sometimes to smoke, to drink, and look what happened yesterday,” Ayala said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its investigation is active. Channel 9 crews spotted investigators in the community on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office stated they will be adding patrols to the area, including both unmarked and marked cars.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents in the area to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 if they see suspicious activity.

You should ask to meet with a deputy, since the sheriff’s office said there could be documentation issues if incidents are reported anonymously and deputies do not directly see suspicious activity.

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