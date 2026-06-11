Lady Lake police, US Marshals capture fentanyl suspect in joint arrest effort

LADY LAKE, Fla. — William Lamont Knights, a man wanted on felony drug charges in Marion County, was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 10, in Lady Lake. The arrest followed a coordinated effort involving the United States Marshals Service and the Lady Lake Police Department

Knights, 20, was sought on an active Marion County warrant for fentanyl possession and the sale of fentanyl.

The Marshals Service located and detained Knights at a residence on East Primrose Lane in Lady Lake. Lady Lake police officers responded to the scene with the help of their drone to assist with the arrest

Officers transported Knights to the Lake County Jail without incident.

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