Imposter attorney in Central Florida arrested following traffic stop incident

PALM BAY, Fla. — Law enforcement reports that a Palm Bay man is facing charges of practicing law without a license after he allegedly showed up at a West Melbourne traffic stop, claiming to be the driver’s attorney.

The report states that the incident happened following the discovery of drugs in the vehicle.

Arrest: Unlicensed Attorney Impersonator Arrested in Florida Derek Schaufus, a Palm Bay man, faces charges for practicing law without a license after claiming to be a driver's attorney at a West Melbourne traffic stop. (WFTV)

Police say Derek Schaufus, from Palm Bay, identified himself as attorney “Johnathan Mills” when he appeared at the scene of the traffic stop in West Melbourne.

The report states that the driver involved in the stop was on a call with someone named “Derek” shortly before Schaufus arrived. West Melbourne Police reported that Schaufus arrived dressed in a suit and tie, claiming to represent the driver.

Schaufus is currently out of jail on bond.

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