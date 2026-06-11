Slow-moving showers will bring heavy rain, lightning to parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a mostly dry start on Thursday, afternoon storm chances are making a return across the area.

Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will develop during the heat of the afternoon, bringing the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding in poor-drainage areas, and frequent lightning.

The pattern will remain unchanged through the weekend, with sea breeze-driven thunderstorms developing each afternoon and evening.

Storms will be hit-or-miss, but any location that sees a storm could experience brief periods of torrential rainfall due to their slow-moving nature.

In addition to the rain chances, the summer heat and humidity will continue to build.

Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s today, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s once humidity is factored in.

The heat will become even more noticeable this weekend as heat index values are expected to reach the lower 100s during the afternoon hours.

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