Goldenrod Road ramp to Beachline Expressway to close overnight for road work

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who use Goldenrod Road to get onto the Beachline Expressway should plan for an overnight ramp closure later this month.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority said the northbound on-ramp from SR 551/Goldenrod Road to eastbound SR 528, also known as the Martin B. Andersen Beachline Expressway, will be closed overnight for road work.

The closure is scheduled from Friday, June 19, through Monday, June 22.

The ramp will be closed each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to continue north on Goldenrod Road, turn right onto eastbound Lee Vista Boulevard and continue east to Narcoossee Road.

Drivers should then turn right onto southbound Narcoossee Road and continue south to the on-ramp for eastbound SR 528.

CFX said drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution in the construction area.

The work could be delayed or extended because of weather or other unexpected issues.

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