Amazon’s new facility in Deltona to employ over 500

DELTONA, Fla. — Amazon has launched its first Single Distribution Center in Deltona and aims to open a second one by 2027.

The new facilities, together with the neighboring fulfillment center that opened in 2020, mark a major logistics investment in the state. They are anticipated to form one of Florida’s largest hubs for logistics jobs, employing over 1,500 full-time workers within just one square mile.

The new facility spans 1 million square feet and employs over 500 full-time workers.

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