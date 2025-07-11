Orlando City Council to vote on Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is one step closer to building the new Pulse memorial. City councilors will vote Monday to start negotiations with Gomez Construction Company from Winter Park.

The company states it is honored to be involved in a project aimed at helping people heal. The city has been meeting with survivors for months and requesting proposals from companies. Councilmembers say the memorial will include a reflection pool, an angel ellipse site and a reflection space.

The design process can begin after Monday’s vote. Construction is expected to start in June 2026 and be completed by the end of 2027.

Council members will also vote on purchasing the land behind the nightclub for the construction company to include that space in the design.

