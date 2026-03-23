Brevard deputies discover body of missing Connecticut visitor

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County deputies found the body of a missing Connecticut man in a body of water Monday morning. Timothy Houk was visiting the area when he was reported missing two days ago.

Houk’s body was discovered near Melbourne Shores Beach around 6 a.m. The discovery followed a search effort by crews who spent several hours looking for the man over the weekend.

The investigation into the circumstances of Houk’s death is currently ongoing.

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