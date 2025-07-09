Orlando father, daughter attorneys suspended for questioning judge’s integrity

ORLANDO, Fla. — The father and daughter team of the Girley Law Firm in Orlando were both disciplined by the Florida Bar over statements made about a judge over a case from 2021.

Jerry Girley and Brooke Girley were both suspended from practicing for 30 days as of June 26. Neither may accept any new business until they are reinstated.

According to the rulings, Jerry Girley must also attend the Florida Bar’s Professionalism Workshop.

The bar determined that both attorneys impugned a judge’s integrity after he overruled a case from 2021. Their firm represented a Kenyan doctor who claimed he was fired from a local hospital partly because of his race. The jury awarded the doctor $2.75 million.

Orange County Judge Kevin Weiss overruled the verdict, saying there was not enough evidence that race played a role in the doctor’s termination.

Jerry Girley and Brooke Girley both publicly criticized the judge and his decision, alleging race played a factor in the overruling.

The bar said both of them were wrong to accuse the judge of racism, saying their comments “eroded the public’s confidence in the legal system and even led to death threats directed at the judge.”

