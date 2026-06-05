Van crashes into Walmart garden center in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — First responders rescued two people after a van crashed in the parking lot of a Walmart in St. Cloud.

According to emergency crews, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the store’s garden center area.

Traffic poles installed to protect the garden center stopped the van before it could reach the building.

The impact left the two occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews with St. Cloud Fire Rescue responded to the scene and worked to safely remove the couple from the van.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Officials have not said what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

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