7-year-old boy fatally hit by Tesla while on scooter in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a Tesla while riding a seated scooter in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. May 28 on Cloudless Bliss Drive, east of Skybrooke Boulevard.

Fatal scooter crash

Troopers said a 45-year-old Riverview man was driving a Tesla Model 3 west on Cloudless Bliss Drive when he hit the boy, who was riding a Razor Crazy Cart Shuffle seated scooter.

FHP said the Tesla was not in autopilot mode.

The boy, who was from Lutz, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Fatal scooter crash

Troopers said he died May 30.

The crash remains under investigation.

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