NASA astronauts take safety precautions as ISS undergoes repairs

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA says astronauts aboard the International Space Station have been directed to take precautionary safety measures as Russian space officials conduct major repairs on a section of the orbiting laboratory that has experienced persistent leaks and cracking.

According to NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens, the transfer tunnel of the Russian-built Zvezda service module, known as PrK, has suffered from cracks and air leaks for an extended period.

The issue has been monitored closely by both NASA and Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, as engineers work to determine the root cause.

NASA says Roscosmos has managed the problem through operational procedures and periodic repair efforts, but new leaks recently prompted Russian officials to undertake a more extensive repair operation on Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” NASA directed its astronauts to assume an elevated safety posture inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft while repairs are underway.

The move is intended to ensure astronauts can quickly respond in the unlikely event conditions aboard the station deteriorate during the repair work.

NASA emphasized that it continues to work closely with Roscosmos and other international partners supporting the space station to find a long-term solution to the recurring problem.

The International Space Station remains operational, and NASA has not reported any immediate danger to the crew.

However, the latest repairs underscore ongoing concerns about aging hardware aboard portions of the more than two-decade-old orbital outpost.

Officials have not indicated how long the repair operation is expected to last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group