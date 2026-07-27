Marion County

Vehicle towing camper veers off I-75 shoulder causing debris

The accident resulted in debris being scattered across the road which briefly impacted local traffic

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Camper crash on southbound I-75 A puzzling scene unfolded along southbound I-75 around 4:46 p.m. when a vehicle towing a camper veered off the shoulder, creating a debris-strewn situation that briefly impacted traffic.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — A puzzling scene unfolded along southbound I-75 around 4:46 p.m. when a vehicle towing a camper veered off the shoulder, creating a debris-strewn situation that briefly impacted traffic.

Despite the dramatic appearance of the scene, authorities reported no injuries and no involvement of other vehicles.

Troopers responded quickly, clearing debris from the roadway and preventing further disruption.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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