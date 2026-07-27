Vehicle towing camper veers off I-75 shoulder causing debris

OCALA, Fla. — A puzzling scene unfolded along southbound I-75 around 4:46 p.m. when a vehicle towing a camper veered off the shoulder, creating a debris-strewn situation that briefly impacted traffic.

Despite the dramatic appearance of the scene, authorities reported no injuries and no involvement of other vehicles.

Troopers responded quickly, clearing debris from the roadway and preventing further disruption.

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