Mayor Jerry Demings reflects on legacy during final State of the County address

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings delivered his final State of the County address on Friday, looking back at nearly eight years in office.

The event was held at the Chapin Theater with more than 1,200 people in attendance. Demings reflected on the county’s accomplishments and challenges. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ian were his biggest hurdles, but he successfully guided the community through both.

Throughout his speech, Demings focused on his “Five Pillars” for the community:

Public safety

Affordable housing

Community care

Economic development

Transportation

During a news conference after the speech, Demings said he is most proud of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. He called it a lasting legacy that will help keep housing affordable for years to come.

But he admitted he is leaving some unfinished business behind, specifically when it comes to public transit. He said the next leader will need to make fixing transit options a major priority.

Demings also used his time to warn about proposed property tax cuts. He explained that cutting the county’s budget could force leaders to slash vital social services. He said those cuts would heavily hurt working-class families and people who rely on those programs the most.

As he prepares to pass the torch, Demings offered some simple advice for the next Orange County mayor.

“Pray first. Aim high, and stay focused,” he said.

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