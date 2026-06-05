Palm Bay Walmart closed due to police activity

PALM BAY, Fla. — A large police presence has prompted the closure of the Walmart on Malabar Road, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Authorities said an active situation is underway at the store, though details about the incident have not yet been released.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while officers respond and investigate. The Walmart remains closed to the public until further notice.

The Palm Bay Police Department announced the closure in a public notice, stating that community members should remain clear of the area due to the ongoing situation.

No information has been released regarding injuries, potential suspects, or the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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