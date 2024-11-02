Infant found dead in car at Sumter County middle school, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-month-old infant was found dead in a car near a local middle school on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received a call around 4:18 p.m. for the infant who was unintentionally left alone in the parked car at the school.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child was with a family member and was supposed to be dropped off at daycare.

Investigators said the family member forgot the child was still in the car and went to the school.

Later in the day, deputies found the baby in the car.

Deputies will continue the investigation with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

“This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the family of the child,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

