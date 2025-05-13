Registered sex offender hired to work at Titusville private school

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Parents in Brevard County are demanding answers after they learned a registered sex offender had been working at their school for almost a year. The incident was reported at the Park Avenue Christian Academy (PACA), a private Baptist Church on Park Avenue.

“It was a very serious situation,” said a mother anonymously who spoke exclusively with Channel 9. “I think it should still be handled very seriously.”

41-year-old Colby Ammons, from Merritt Island, is registered in the National Sex Offender Registry and in the State of Florida. Court documents show Ammons was trying to meet up with a police officer posing as a 14-year-old back in 2007 in Polk County.

In 2008, the judge in his case ordered Ammons to follow all sex offender restrictions, which meant he could not be within 1000 feet of any place where kids congregate.

“I had personally seen him in the car line, and he was on the playground, and children were present on the playground,” the mother said. “Everyone should be background checked. I understand that he was hired as a contractor, but contractors should also be checked.”

Park Avenue Christian Academy teaches children from VPK through 8th grade. The mother, who has now pulled her son from the school and is transferring him to another institution, found out about the incident through a parent group chat.

“It took, actually, a social media post being shared all across Facebook for me to really realize what happened,” the woman recalled.

Channel 9 reached out to the school on Tuesday, and questioned about the incident. PACA responded with the statement below:

At Park Avenue Christian Academy, ensuring a safe, secure school environment for all our students, families and staff is our top priority. Recently, on March 31, we informed families of a situation involving a contractor performing outdoor field work at the school and the immediate action taken to resolve this matter, including no longer allowing the contractor to perform work on the outdoor field.

To be clear, we are not aware of any circumstances where the welfare or safety of a student was ever compromised at the Academy. We have communicated directly with all our families about this matter and continue to act in the best interests of all those we serve, with their safety and well-being always at the forefront.

The former headmaster hired this contractor in June 2024 to perform outdoor fieldwork. The Council and Elders were first informed about the contractor on March 22, 2025. The Council and Elders took immediate action, including an investigation and consultation with legal counsel, and the contractor was asked to stop providing services at the same time. The contractor was never an employee of the Academy. Although the Council and Elders disagree with the headmaster’s unilateral decision to allow this individual to perform field maintenance services, we also recognize that the contractor had no restrictions from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as to where he could live, travel, or work.

The claim that the Academy’s use of this contractor for field maintenance services violated Florida law is not true.

Channel 9 has also reached out to Titusville Police Department, and they informed that, in the last five years, there were no criminal reports made from 2600 Park Avenue, the school address.,

