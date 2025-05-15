Apopka teen takes plea deal in shooting death of childhood friend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teenager in Orange County has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his childhood friend and neighbor.

Investigators say Arden Torres was just 16 years old when he took the life of 18-year-old Jacob Farrell at their Apopka mobile home park on Dec. 3, 2023. The shooting stemmed from an argument, investigators say.

On Thursday, Torres, now 17, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He will spend five years behind bars, followed by two years of probation. That probation may be out of state.

