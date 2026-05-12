Go Topless Day: World’s largest Jeep event supports local charities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jeep owners across Florida will take part in a nationwide event this weekend to mark the start of the summer season.

Barricade Go Topless Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 16.

Organizers describe it as the largest single-day Jeep event in the world.

Now in its 19th year, the event brings Jeep owners, clubs and community organizers together to remove their vehicle tops and celebrate open-air driving.

Events are planned across Florida, all 50 U.S. states and six countries, according to organizers.

Go Topless Day also supports local charities. Since the event began, organizers said it has raised $1.5 million for charitable causes. This year, organizers hope to surpass $2 million.

The event was founded in 2007 and has been led by Turn5/Barricade since 2019.

A full list of events is available through ExtremeTerrain’s Go Topless Day page.

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