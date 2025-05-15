Orange County teen expected to take plea deal in court after friend’s shooting death

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teen accused of killing his childhood friend is expected to take a plea deal in court on Thursday.

Arden Torres was just 16 years old when he allegedly shot at his 18-year-old friend and neighbor, Jacob Farrell.

Channel 9 has been covering this case since it happened in 2023.

The victim’s family said they will be in court to learn Torres’ sentence.

Torres was arrested in December 2023 after the shooting that happened in a mobile home park in Apopka.

Though he was only 16, he was eventually charged as an adult with manslaughter.

Documents show Farrell was shot in the back of his head, although the distance from which that shot was fired was not clear.

Torres spent about a year in jail until earlier this year, when he posted a $100,000 bond.

State Attorney Monique Worrell is expected to hold a press conference right after the hearing at 1:30 p.m.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group