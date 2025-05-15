Pulse massacre survivor says city denied her site visit over lack of records

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some survivors and families of victims from the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre want to tour the building to help them heal, but now they’re being told they cannot.

The city is planning a private site visit for families and survivors this summer, but they must register first.

One survivor said says the city denied her a tour despite pictures and video of her at the scene that night. Video even shows her interviewing with law enforcement.

Two other survivors also confirmed Darelis Torres was there.

Torres said she wanted to go on the tour to retrace the steps of her friend, Jonathan Camuy Vega, who was killed that night.

"I thought maybe going in and retracing the steps would be something that would help me," she said.

She added, “I never wanted to go there. I don’t think any survivor wants to go to there. I don’ think any family member wants to go there. That’s relating to trauma in itself. I feel like it’s something that we have to do because it’s that now or never kind of thing.’

The city of Orlando sent sent Torres an email stating she was denied a tour of the building alongside other survivors.

The city said the denial is because they do not have any record of her in law enforcement records or the OneOrlando Fund’s distribution list. That fund was used to distribute money to survivors and victims’ families.

"Why would I be asking for help when I’m hearing of injured survivors who could barely afford to pay their medical bills?," Torres said.

Torres said she feels like the city is discrediting her.

"It’s horrible. I’m being told how to heal or not to heal. I’m told what to experience and what not to experience," she said.

The city said its received close to 100 requests from survivors and victims’ families.

So far, eight people have not met the criteria to be allowed into the building. The city said it has cross-referenced those people with law enforcement and OneOrlando Fund records.

WFTV has asked the city if there is an appeal process. They have not yet responded.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group