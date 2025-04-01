Pulse massacre survivors, victims’ families to be granted site visit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials say they will allow the victims’ families and survivors of the infamous Pulse nightclub mass shooting to visit the building where it happened.

A city spokeswoman said while the visit is still in the planning stage, it is slated for the week of June 9 to coincide with the annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony.

The site visit will be similar to what has been done with other mass casualty events. It has been a request from the families for some time.

“This will be a private visit for the families and survivors who feel it is important for their mental health and continued healing to visit the interior of the building,” the city said in a statement.

The city says another reason for the visit is that the planned permanent memorial does not include the current building. Therefore, this will be the only time those interested in going inside will get the opportunity.

That memorial is still in the design stage.

Any family members or survivors interested in participating in the site visit may click here to register.

It was at that site where a gunman opened fire inside the gay-friendly nightclub on June 12, 2016, killing 49 people and wounding 53.

