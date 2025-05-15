Burn ban lifted in Orange County

, Fla. — Orange County has joined multiple other counties in lifting its recent outdoor burn ban.

The lifted ban was for unincorporated areas and any municipalities that Orange County Fire Rescue services, including Edgewood, Belle Isle, Oakland and Eatonville.

Burn bans are automatically instituted under Orange County’s Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index meets or exceeds 500.

The recent rainfall helped push the KBDI average below 500 for the seventh consecutive day, allowing the burn ban’s cancelation.

While recreational open burning may now resume, officials encourage safety and always having an ability to extinguish any fire that are started.

For more information on what burning is allowed in Orange County, visit the Orange County Environmental Protection Division’s website.

