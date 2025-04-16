Burn ban issued in Orange County as drought index rises

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has ordered a burn ban for unincorporated areas, as well as the municipalities that Orange County Fire Rescue services. This includes Edgewood, Belle Isle, Oakland and Eatonville.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning unless a permit has been issued. This includes recreational open burning, like campfires, ceremonial bonfires, outdoor fireplaces or open flame heating devices. Burning yard waste, debris, trash and any other materials is also prohibited.

Outdoor burning authorized by the state or county is not affected by this ban. Neither is the use of outdoor grills or pits as defined in Section 18-4 of the Orange County Code.

County officials says burn bans are automatically instituted under Orange County’s Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index meets or exceeds 500.

The burn ban will automatically lift after the drought index falls below 500 for seven consecutive days. The county will announce the lift when it occurs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group