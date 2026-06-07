Marion County schools announce new principals for upcoming year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Seven Marion County schools will welcome new principals in the upcoming school year, starting in early August. Superintendent Dr. Danielle Brewer shared these exciting updates, and most of the new leaders have already begun settling into their roles as summer kicks off.

Belleview Elementary

Rebekah Winkler is the new principal at Belleview Elementary, after serving as assistant principal at Oakcrest Elementary. This is her first principal role in Marion County Public Schools.

Dunnellon Elementary

Victoria Thompson transfers to Dunnellon Elementary as principal, having served in the same position at Belleview Elementary. This is her second appointment as a principal.

Dunnellon High

Erika Wiggins will serve as the new principal at Dunnellon High, moving from her previous role as principal at Dunnellon Elementary. This marks her second appointment as a principal.

Forest High

Chris Carlisle has been appointed as the head principal at Forest High, coming from Employment Services. This marks his second principal role.

Fort King Middle

Katy Owen has been appointed principal at Fort King Middle, after serving as assistant principal at Vanguard High School. This marks her first principal role within Marion County Public Schools.

Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks

Wade Martin has been appointed as principal at Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, succeeding his previous role at Dunnellon High. This is his second principal appointment.

Liberty Middle

Terrell Davis has taken on the role of principal at Liberty Middle, transferring from his previous position as assistant principal at West Port High School. This marks his first appointment as a principal within Marion County Public Schools.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group