New water rates approved for Water Oak Utility customers in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) set new water rates for Sun Communities Finance, LLC d/b/a Water Oak Utility in Lake County after reviewing its operational needs, infrastructure, and customer feedback. They take effect after customers receive FPSC-approved notice.

In June 2025, Water Oak applied to FPSC for a rate increase to support operations, aging infrastructure, and reliable service. It serves 1,265 residential and 50 general service customers.

During its rate review, the company received more than 300 written comments and additional comments at the April and June 2026 Commission Conferences. “The Commission’s action today reflects the value of customer participation in our decision-making process,” said Florida Public Service Commission Chairman Smith.

The item was first discussed at the April 7 Commission Conference. After more customer comments, Commissioners postponed the June meeting to gather additional information from Water Oak before making a final decision.

After review, the FPSC approved staff’s revenue requirement but made modifications to address concerns, including reducing Water Oak’s return on equity and adjusting some operating expenses like Salaries, Wages, and Professional Services.

The new rates support water system improvements and allow Water Oak to recover operational costs.

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