Heat index to rise in central Florida amid dry spell

ORLANDO, Fla. — Minimal rain chances are still expected across central Florida today, thanks to the persistent dry air we have seen since last week.

The big change that we are tracking now is our temperatures and the heat index.

High temperatures today will extend into the lower 90s and it will feel like the mid-90s at worst during the afternoon.

Sunday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, June 7, 2026

The heat index will only increase tomorrow. Some areas could approach the upper 90s.

As humidity continues to rise, we could even see some places next week with a heat index in the triple digits.

Sunday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, June 7, 2026

That humidity will also help our rain chances increase on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected mainly along our coast.

More widespread rain will move into the area by Wednesday.

These rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through next weekend.

Rain totals could reach 2 to 3 inches during this period.

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