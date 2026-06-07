Police seek witnesses after fatal crash on Williamson Boulevard

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department reported that one person died in a two-vehicle traffic crash on Williamson Boulevard on June 6, around 10:38 p.m.

Emergency services personnel declared the individual dead at the scene. The occupants of the two passenger vehicles involved in the crash were unharmed and stayed at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the individual who died in the crash, but Channel 9 will keep following up with local authorities and will share those details when they are available.

The Port Orange Police Department is requesting that anyone who witnessed the traffic crash or has relevant information contact Officer Slease at 386-506-5838.

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