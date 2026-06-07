Volusia County

Police seek witnesses after fatal crash on Williamson Boulevard

Port Orange Crash Kills One on Williamson Blvd

By WFTV.com News Staff
Port Orange Police Department Port Orange police car (WFTV Staff/WFTV)
By WFTV.com News Staff

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department reported that one person died in a two-vehicle traffic crash on Williamson Boulevard on June 6, around 10:38 p.m.

Emergency services personnel declared the individual dead at the scene. The occupants of the two passenger vehicles involved in the crash were unharmed and stayed at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the individual who died in the crash, but Channel 9 will keep following up with local authorities and will share those details when they are available.

The Port Orange Police Department is requesting that anyone who witnessed the traffic crash or has relevant information contact Officer Slease at 386-506-5838.

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