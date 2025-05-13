Burn ban lifted in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola Fire Recue has announced that the burn ban in effect since April 27 has been lifted.

The lift ordinance follows seven consecutive days of favorable changes to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index average in the county.

Officials ask that residents continue exercising safe practices with any type of outdoor burning, cooking or fireworks.

More information can be found at fire.osceola.org.

More counties have been lifting recent burn bans in light of the recent rainfall. Brevard County also lifted its burn ban this week.

