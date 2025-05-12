Following recent rainfall, the burn ban in Brevard County has been lifted

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Thanks to the recent rains, Brevard County is excited to share that the current mean average Drought Index has now fallen below 450.

The recent decrease in the Drought Index has prompted Brevard County to rescind the ban on open burning; furthermore, the prohibition on fireworks has also been lifted.

The Board of County Commissioners, Brevard County Fire Rescue officials, Brevard County Emergency Management and the Division of Forestry will continue to monitor conditions to determine the need for further bans.

Though the KBDI has dropped, wildfires still have the potential to develop. Brevard County Fire Rescue urges citizens to know their surroundings when burning yard waste or fireworks.

To reduce wildfire risk, residents should maintain a defensible space of at least 30 feet around homes by mowing grass and removing vegetation. Before burning, check the weather forecast and avoid burning on days with high winds or low humidity.

