Shooting on Overlook Road in Winter Park leaves 2 victims hospitalized

WINTER PARK, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of an apparent double shooting on Overlook Road in Winter Park.

Preliminary information shows that 2 victims were involved, and 2 suspects have been brought into custody after a long chase into Lake Mary.

The victims have been transported to a local hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.

According to the owner of Rigal Windows, the company working on the scene, who stated that two of his employees were shot after confronting suspects trying to steal tools from a job site.

Channel 9 crews are on the way and will provide more information as it becomes available.

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