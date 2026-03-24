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Shooting on Overlook Road in Winter Park leaves 2 victims hospitalized

First responders are on the scene of an apparent double shooting on Overlook Road in Winter Park.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

WINTER PARK, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of an apparent double shooting on Overlook Road in Winter Park.

Preliminary information shows that 2 victims were involved, and 2 suspects have been brought into custody after a long chase into Lake Mary.

The victims have been transported to a local hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.

According to the owner of Rigal Windows, the company working on the scene, who stated that two of his employees were shot after confronting suspects trying to steal tools from a job site.

Channel 9 crews are on the way and will provide more information as it becomes available.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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