WINTER PARK, Fla. — Two construction workers were shot Tuesday in Winter Park after confronting suspects stealing tools from a job site around 3:47 p.m. on Overlook Road.

Upon arrival, Winter Park Police officers discovered two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Winter Park Fire Rescue then transported both men to a nearby hospital, where they are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle nearby shortly after the shooting. A pursuit through the city followed, culminating in the 3800 block of Lake Mary Boulevard, where police halted the vehicle and arrested the suspects.

Police identified the suspects as Frederick Leonzo Callaway, 37, and James Robinson, 28. Preliminary investigation by the Winter Park Police Department indicates the victims were shot after they confronted the two men, who were allegedly involved in the burglary and theft of tools from the construction site.

Suspect identities revealed in Winter Park construction workers shooting Identities revealed of shooters involved in Winter Park construction incident.

Both Callaway and Robinson are charged with multiple felonies after the incident. The charges include attempted felony murder, armed burglary of a building, armed robbery, and firing a gun from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person.

The suspects are charged with aggravated fleeing and discharging a firearm in public.

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