Downtown Orlando’s Citrus Club opens doors for free film festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — A private club in downtown Orlando is opening its doors to the public for a free film festival.

The Citrus Club Film Festival will be held Wednesday, May 20, at The Citrus Club, located at 255 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1800.

The club, which is located on the 18th floor with views of downtown Orlando and Lake Eola, is hosting the event as part of an effort to open select events to the broader community.

The complimentary event will feature three short films curated and presented by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Frederick Taylor.

Featured films include “Counter Histories: Rock Hill,” directed by Taylor; “Debris,” directed by Mary-Lyn Chambers; and “A Friend of Dorothy,” directed by Lee Knight.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and film screenings and presentations begin at 6:30 p.m.

The event is expected to run until about 10 p.m.

Both members and non-members are welcome. Admission is free, and a cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Non-members can register through Eventbrite.

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