Seminole County fertility clinic sued again after surrogate baby dies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County fertility clinic that is responsible for an IVF mix-up is being sued again.

The Fertility Center of Orlando is facing a new lawsuit after a baby born to a surrogate died 10 days after birth.

The legal action alleges the clinic, located in Longwood, failed to properly screen the surrogate mother.

The infant was born with severe birth defects before passing away.

This marks the second time the Seminole County facility has been sued this year, following a previous in vitro fertilization mix-up reported in January.

In January, another woman gave birth to a child that shared no genetic relation to her or her husband.

That incident was also attributed to errors at the facility.

The Fertility Center of Orlando has addressed the previous error in public statements.

Clinic officials said they are currently working to locate the biological parents of the child born in January.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group