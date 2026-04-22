Wildfire risk: How to track, prepare if flames get near

If wildfires encroach on your area, you will need up-to-the-minute information not only on where the flames are burning, but also on the safest way to evacuate, if the need arises.

Here are several websites that can help you prepare before you are affected by wildfires.

InciWeb

Inciweb: The web-based program provides information about wildland fire emergencies and prescribed fires.

National Interagency Fire Center

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), located in Boise, Idaho, is the nation’s support center for wildland firefighting. Eight different agencies and organizations are part of NIFC.

Fire Enterprise Geospatial Portal

Fire Enterprise Geospatial Portal (Fire EGP) leverages multiple sources of spatial data for mapping, decision support, business intelligence, and situational awareness through multiple tools to view and analyze wildland fire data.

FEMA

Download the FEMA app and receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations nationwide.

Community alerts

Sign up for community alerts in your area from Ready.gov and be aware of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA)- which does not require a sign-up. There are also links to NOAA Weather Radio and the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

Air quality alerts

Pay attention to air quality alerts on the Air Now website.

How to prepare

Insurance documents

Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents, like your ID, are up to date.

Fire-resistant zone

Learn how to create a fire-resistant zone that is free of leaves, debris or flammable materials for at least 30 feet from your home.

Evacuation routes

You may have to evacuate quickly due to a wildfire. Learn your evacuation routes, practice with household members, pets, and identify where you will go.

Shelters

Check with local authorities for the latest information about public shelters or download the free Red Cross Emergency app for a list of open Red Cross shelters in your area.

Manage stress

Follow CDC guidance for managing stress during a traumatic event.

For children

· Wildfire information

· Smokey Bear

· U.S. Forest Service

Additional information

· Wildfire Information Sheet

Wildlife preparations (FEMA)

Wildlife preparations (FEMA)

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