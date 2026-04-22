Death penalty sought in murder case of 3-year-old Paisley Brown

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Fifth Judicial Circuit has filed two death penalty notices in the case against Jeroen Jarrel Coombs, who is charged with First-Degree Murder in the Death of 3-year-old Paisley Brown, three counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, and one count of Child Abuse.

According to the report, Coombs is now also charged with Capital Sexual Battery, and the State seeks the death penalty for both the First-Degree Murder and Capital Sexual Battery charges.

Coombs will remain in custody on no-bond status at the Marion County detention facility.

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